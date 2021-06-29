COAS Gen Bajwa and EUMC chairman agrees on enhanced cooperation

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Chairman of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC) General Claudio Graziano assured to play their role for further development in collaboration at all levels between Pakistan and the European Union.

COAS had a video call with his EU counterpart during which matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including the recent progress in the Afghan peace process and improved mutual cooperation with the European Union (EU) came under discussion, a statement by ISPR.

The Chairman of the European Union Military Committee also valued Pakistan’s role in the district’s peace and steadiness, especially the Afghan peace process.

Whereas, both the dignitaries vowed to play their role for further development in cooperation at all levels.