Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates Qatar’s support to Pakistan

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 07:36 pm
Double Click 160 x 600

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a meeting with the Chairman of Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Insurance Company on Wednesday and a member of the ruling family of State of Qatar, Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Thani J Al Thani to discuss issues and matters of shared interest.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting stated that the leaders discussed a broad range of issues, including national and international security situation, the recent progress in the Afghan peace procedure, and bilateral collaboration in numerous fields.

Acknowledging the positive path of the Pakistan-Qatar relationship, the COAS treasured Qatar’s support to Pakistan in diverse domains.

Furthermore, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to anticipate the conflict in the region and stated the desire for enhanced Pakistan-Qatar bilateral collaboration, the ISPR statement said.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...
Vaccines and Blood Clots
3 hours ago
Over two billion coronavirus vaccines administered across the globe

Global coronavirus vaccine vaccinations have exceeded two billion, according to official sources...
Horoscope Today
3 hours ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 3rd June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Arshad Malik PIA CEO
7 hours ago
“Air Safari Service Will Boost Tourism In The Country”: PIA CEO Arshad Malik

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik has said that we have...
Daren Sammy own fragrance
7 hours ago
Fan Favourite Daren Sammy Gets His Very Own Fragrance

Fan favourite Daren Sammy has collaborated with a brand to get his...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...