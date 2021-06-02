COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates Qatar’s support to Pakistan

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a meeting with the Chairman of Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Insurance Company on Wednesday and a member of the ruling family of State of Qatar, Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Thani J Al Thani to discuss issues and matters of shared interest.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting stated that the leaders discussed a broad range of issues, including national and international security situation, the recent progress in the Afghan peace procedure, and bilateral collaboration in numerous fields.

Acknowledging the positive path of the Pakistan-Qatar relationship, the COAS treasured Qatar’s support to Pakistan in diverse domains.

Furthermore, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to anticipate the conflict in the region and stated the desire for enhanced Pakistan-Qatar bilateral collaboration, the ISPR statement said.