Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Conor McGregor Makes Quick Work Of Dustin Poirier In UFC Free Fight

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 06:58 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Conor McGregor Makes Quick Work Of Dustin Poirier In UFC Free Fight

Making a quick leap up the featherweight ranks, Conor McGregor met battle-tested Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 in September 2014.

The brash Conor played his usual mind games leading up to the fight, and it was obvious that he got in Dustin’s head. It didn’t take long for him to back up his bold prediction, either, taking it right to Dustin from the start.

Conor came out loose and confident, throwing an array of strikes, from spinning back kick to his patented left hand. Less than two minutes into the fight, Conor clipped Dustin behind his ear with a big left and followed up with some ground and pound until the referee stopped the fight.

Dustin would exact his revenge in the rematch by knocking Conor out almost six years later at UFC 257, setting up the highly anticipated trilogy bout.

Conor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) takes on Dustin (27-6 MMA, 19-5 UFC) in that key rubber match on July 10 in the headliner of UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Before they square off for the third time, relive Conor’s finish of Dustin.

 

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
3 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is better than countries in the region: PM Imran Khan

The PM of Pakistan praised National Command and Operations chief Asad Umar,...
WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
14 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
17 mins ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
PSX
24 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...
Spectator Who Caused Massive Crash At Tour De France Arrested
27 mins ago
Spectator Who Caused Massive Crash At Tour De France, Arrested

The spectator who caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of...
Kareena Kapoor Refugee
28 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor celebrates 21st anniversary of her Bollywood debut movie, Refugee

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is celebrating 21 years of her debut movie,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
3 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is better than countries in the region: PM Imran Khan

The PM of Pakistan praised National Command and Operations chief Asad Umar,...
WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
14 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
17 mins ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
PSX
24 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...