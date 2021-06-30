Conor McGregor Makes Quick Work Of Dustin Poirier In UFC Free Fight

Making a quick leap up the featherweight ranks, Conor McGregor met battle-tested Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 in September 2014.

The brash Conor played his usual mind games leading up to the fight, and it was obvious that he got in Dustin’s head. It didn’t take long for him to back up his bold prediction, either, taking it right to Dustin from the start.

Conor came out loose and confident, throwing an array of strikes, from spinning back kick to his patented left hand. Less than two minutes into the fight, Conor clipped Dustin behind his ear with a big left and followed up with some ground and pound until the referee stopped the fight.

Dustin would exact his revenge in the rematch by knocking Conor out almost six years later at UFC 257, setting up the highly anticipated trilogy bout.

Conor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) takes on Dustin (27-6 MMA, 19-5 UFC) in that key rubber match on July 10 in the headliner of UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Before they square off for the third time, relive Conor’s finish of Dustin.