Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Construction becomes expensive as steel bar prices hit record Rs151,500/tonne

Shahnawaz AkhterWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 10:25 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Russian steelmaker

KARACHI: The construction activities are likely to come under pressure, as the domestic iron and steel manufacturers have increased the price of a steel bar by Rs5,000 to a record high of Rs151,500/tonne in the domestic market.

An official at Agha Steel Industries Limited said that the prices had been increased due to an unexpected surge in the international scrap prices, which had affected the cost of production.

Arif Yousuf Jiwa, vice-president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said that the cost of construction would increase.

There was no check on price increase, he said, adding that since December 2020, the prices of steel bars have witnessed an increase of Rs30,000/tonne.

The prices of steel bars had been increased three times only in this month, he said, adding that as the government is giving top priority to the construction sector and the provision of affordable housing schemes, the prime minister should take notice of this price hike.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSX remains lacklustre
2 hours ago
PSX tumbles on MSCI’s reclassification to Frontier Markets

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) tumbled on the last day of...
Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar
4 hours ago
Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar

KARACHI: Despite several measures, the government firmly believes that much is required...
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
5 hours ago
FBR plans to collect Rs9 billion from mobile phones levy

KARACHI: The tax authorities have estimated the revenue collection of Rs9 billion...
rupee
5 hours ago
Rupee gains 6 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 6 paisas against the dollar on Friday, amid...
Current account
5 hours ago
Current account posts $153 million surplus in 11 months

KARACHI: The current account of the country posted a surplus of $153...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
5 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR rates on, 25th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
8 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
17 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
45 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
54 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...