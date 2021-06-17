Corona Virus: ‘goddess corona’ to save India from the virus

While the world is busy looking for cures for the deadly Corona Virus, villagers in India’s northern Pratapgarh region believe initiating an idol of ‘goddess corona’ and offering her prayers can help them get rid of the deadly virus.

Indian villagers have created a statue to honor “goddess corona” and are offering her devotions in the expectation that godly intercession can bend the deadly spell of the virus.

Believers in Shuklapur village, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, have been submission prayers, holy water, and flowers at the bright yellow shrine where they have located their idol of “Corona Mata” since they initiated it this week.

“Maybe with her blessings the villagers, our village, and everyone else get some relief,” one villager, who gave her name as Sangeeta, said on Friday.

India was hit badly by a gush of coronavirus infections in April and May but there are signs the vilest could be over.

Experts stated 84,332 new cases on Saturday, the lowest daily score in more than two months, health ministry data showed.

According to government data, the contagious COVID-19 has killed 367,081 people in India.

Whereas the Shuklapur villagers’ devotions have not been fully responded there are still some cases in the locality but the numbers are also sharply lower than they were at the elevation of the pandemic.