Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Corona Virus: ‘goddess corona’ to save India from the virus

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 06:19 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
corona godess

While the world is busy looking for cures for the deadly Corona Virus, villagers in India’s northern Pratapgarh region believe initiating an idol of ‘goddess corona’ and offering her prayers can help them get rid of the deadly virus.

Indian villagers have created a statue to honor “goddess corona” and are offering her devotions in the expectation that godly intercession can bend the deadly spell of the virus.

Believers in Shuklapur village, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, have been submission prayers, holy water, and flowers at the bright yellow shrine where they have located their idol of “Corona Mata” since they initiated it this week.

“Maybe with her blessings the villagers, our village, and everyone else get some relief,” one villager, who gave her name as Sangeeta, said on Friday.

India was hit badly by a gush of coronavirus infections in April and May but there are signs the vilest could be over.

Experts stated 84,332 new cases on Saturday, the lowest daily score in more than two months, health ministry data showed.

According to government data, the contagious COVID-19 has killed 367,081 people in India.

Whereas the Shuklapur villagers’ devotions have not been fully responded there are still some cases in the locality but the numbers are also sharply lower than they were at the elevation of the pandemic.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Won The Toss And Opt To Bowl! Against Islamabad United
5 mins ago
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Won The Toss And Opt To Bowl! Against Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opt to bowl first against Islamabad...
Madhuri Dixit
6 mins ago
Madhuri Dixit husband Dr. Shriram Nene calls her ‘absolute perfectionist’

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit directed her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, in a...
pak vac vaccine
11 mins ago
Govt issues guidelines for usage of home-produced Covid-19 vaccine PakVac

The Ministry of National Health on Thursday positioned a set of procedures...
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars, Match No. 26
29 mins ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars, Match No. 27

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 27th match, at...
India covid-19
41 mins ago
Stunned by Covid-19 deaths, youngsters in India rush for life insurance plans

A surge in Covid-19 deaths and cases made youngsters in India rush...
Anushka Sharma
43 mins ago
Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her life in Southampton

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma gave fans a glimpse of her life in...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Won The Toss And Opt To Bowl! Against Islamabad United
5 mins ago
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Won The Toss And Opt To Bowl! Against Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opt to bowl first against Islamabad...
Madhuri Dixit
6 mins ago
Madhuri Dixit husband Dr. Shriram Nene calls her ‘absolute perfectionist’

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit directed her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, in a...
pak vac vaccine
11 mins ago
Govt issues guidelines for usage of home-produced Covid-19 vaccine PakVac

The Ministry of National Health on Thursday positioned a set of procedures...
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars, Match No. 26
29 mins ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars, Match No. 27

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 27th match, at...