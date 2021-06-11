Coronavirus vaccines | Pharmacist tried to destroy Covid-19 vaccines

Wisconsin: A pharmacist who tried to destroy hundreds of coronavirus vaccines was sentenced to three years in prison.

Steven Brandenburg, 46, admitted that he tried to destroy hundreds of coronavirus vaccines because he deceptively believed that they were harmful.

The pharmacist pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products with irresponsible disregard for the risk that another person will be placed in danger of death or physical injury.

Catherine Hermsen, assistant commissioner for criminal investigation for the FDA, said: “Those who knowingly tamper with this vaccine place American patients’ health at risk. Today’s announcement should serve as a reminder that this kind of illicit tampering activity will not be tolerated.”

The hospital had to throw out the affected vials which contained more than 500 doses of the vaccine after learning what Brandenburg had done.

US District Judge Brett Ludwig ordered Brandenburg to serve three years of supervised release and to pay nearly $84,000 in restitution to the hospital, according to the Department of Justice.