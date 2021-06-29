Court Issues Notice To NAB On Acquittal Plea Of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

Accountability Court: Illegal Plot Allotment Case Reference against Jang and Geo owner, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman commenced.

A notice has been issued to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the acquittal plea of Mir Shakil and DG Land Development Authority (LDA) Humayun Faiz Rasool.

The court has adjourned the hearing till July 8. NAB’s key witness Zeeshan has also been summoned to the next hearing for cross-examination.

Accountability Court Judge, Asad Ali has heard the illegal plot allotment reference against accused Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman and others.

Special Prosecutor Haris Qureshi appeared before the court on behalf of NAB. The prosecution’s witness, Director Water and Sanitation Agency, Lahore (WASA) Zeeshan Bilal, had been summoned to record his statement.

Mir Shakil appeared with his lawyer, advocate Amjad Pervaiz. Co-accused, former Director LDA, Bashir Ahmed, also accompanied them to the hearing.

Co-accused Nawaz Sharif has been declared a fugitive for not appearing despite repeated summons. ‘I am issuing the notice today due to Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman’s Acquittal Plea’, said Judge Asad Ali in a dialogue with NAB prosecutor Haris Qureshi.

The Judge also remarked, ‘NAB can get its response recorded against the acquittal plea until the next hearing’.

In response to the remarks, prosecutor Haris Qureshi stated that NAB will record its response against the acquittal plea.

The defence argument and position stated that Mir Shakil acquired the land in 1986 while the NAB ordinance was formulated in 1999. Furthermore, NAB did not investigate any of the LDA officers.

Mir Shakil, former DG LDA Humayun Faiz Rasool, and Bashir Ahmad have been declared guilty in NAB reference. Accused Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman obtained 54 plots of 1, 1 Kanal on exemption with the connivance of then Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif, NAB prosecutor said.

Accused’s acquisition of all the plots in the same area is a violation of the Exemption Policy 1986: NAB prosecutor. Accused Mir Shakil also included 2 streets in allotted plots with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, stated NAB prosecutor. The accused transferred the plot in the name of his wife and minor children to cover up his crime, the NAB prosecutor said.