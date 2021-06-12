Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Covid-19: Is there is any limit for variants to get much worse?

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 06:29 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
COVID-19: Super Infectious New Delta Variant Raises Concerns

It is very clear that we are now dealing with a virus that spreads twice as easily as before, as compared to the version of Covid-19 that appeared in Wuhan at the end of 2019.

The Alpha variant, first identified in the UK, made a huge gap in its ability to transmit. Now Delta, which was first seen in India is still developing changes.

So are we completely fated to a never-ending procession of new and enhanced variants which are getting harder and harder to detect? Or is there a limit to it?

“Very rare for them to be perfect,” said Prof Wendy Barclay, a virologist from Imperial College London. “They settle in and then they have a great time.”

The cleanest way of associating the pure biological dispersion power of viruses is to look at their R0 (pronounced R-naught). It’s the average number of people each infected person passes a virus on to if nobody were immune and nobody took extra precautions to avoid getting infected.

That number was around 2.5 when the pandemic started in Wuhan and could be as high as 8.0 for the Delta variant, according to disease modelers at Imperial.

“This virus has surprised us a lot. It is beyond anything we feared,” said Dr. Aris Katzourakis, who studies viral evolution at the University of Oxford. “The fact it has happened twice in 18 months, two lineages (Alpha and then Delta) each 50% more transmissible is a phenomenal amount of change.”

“Ultimately there are limits and there isn’t a super-ultimate virus that has every bad combination of mutations,” said Dr. Katzourakis.

“It is quite possible that changes in the virus that make it better at avoiding vaccines could end up compromising its ability to transmit in an absolute sense,” said Dr. Katzourakis.

Whereas In rich countries with good vaccination campaigns it is anticipated that the next variants of Covid-19 won’t be able to impact as a major problem due to widespread immunity. But these increasingly more infectious variants are a nightmare for the rest of the world where they are making it harder and harder to stay on top of Covid-19.


Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Hajj 2021
3 hours ago
Hajj 2021: Hajj to be limited to 60,000 in Kingdom, says Saudi Arabia

Hajj, 2021: Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's Hajj pilgrimage...
18 hours ago
UAE elected as non-permanent members to UN Security Council for 2022-23 

The United Arab Emirates was elected unopposed on Friday as a non-permanent...
astrazeneca
19 hours ago
EU adds a rare blood condition as a side effect of AstraZeneca vaccine

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) safety group said that capillary leak syndrome...
Teenager stabbed
19 hours ago
Teenager stabbed multiple times, dies at the scene

West London: Teenager stabbed to death, the 15-year-old boy’s death comes after...
palestine homes
21 hours ago
Demolishing Palestinian homes for an Israeli religious theme park

Almost 120 Palestinian homes have been demolished, dozens of families face the...
Coronavirus
22 hours ago
corona virus: South Africa enters third wave

The third wave of corona virus infection has informally arrived in South...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)
9 mins ago
Bulls likely to rule PSX next week on tax cuts

KARACHI: After observing a lacklustre week, bulls are likely to rule the...
USD TO INR
30 mins ago
Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee on, (12th June 2021)

Karachi: Today 1 Dollar to INR (USD to INR) according to the...
USD TO GBP
46 mins ago
Dollar to British Pound: Today 1 US Dollar rate in British Pound on, (12 June 2021)

Today 1 Dollar to GBP (Dollar to British Pound) according to the...
USD TO KWD
1 hour ago
Dollar to KWD: Today 1 Dollar price in Kuwaiti Dinar on, (Date)

Today 1 Dollar to KWD (USD to KWD) according to the foreign...