Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

COVID-19 Pandemic Out of Control in Afghanistan

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 12:42 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
COVID-19 Pandemic Out of Control in Afghanistan

COVID-19 pandemic is getting out of control in Afghanistan as the cases rise by 2,400pc in the past month. As a result, hospital beds and medical resources are running out of stock as stated by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) Societies on Thursday.

It was reported by IFRC that among the people who have been vaccinated previously, more than one-third of them were tested positive last week when they came for a second jab.

Afghanistan is at a crisis point in the battle to contain COVID-19 as hospital beds are full to capacity in the capital Kabul and in many areas,” said Nilab Mobarez, acting President of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, in a statement released by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The country was already facing health issues. Authorities registered 2,313 new positive cases this Thursday with 101 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Afghanistan’s health system has been greatly damaged due to the ongoing political and military tensions over the years.

The situation has risen in recent months, as the US has deployed its force since September and peace agreements between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Due to the non-availability of hospital beds and oxygen supplies, major hospitals had been shut down because of this.

The IFRC stated that the shortage of vaccines was exacerbating the situation.

Less the 0.5pc of total Afghans have been fully vaccinated.

Last week, 700,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine arrived in the country, allowing authorities to begin the next round of vaccinations.

According to Necephor Mghendi, the chairman of the IFRC’s Afghanistan Country Delegation, the IFRC was working with Afghan authorities to offer more resources and try to increase medical oxygen production. “More international support is needed to help win this race against this virus, so we can save thousands of lives,” he said.

Till today a total of 96,531 cases have been registered, with a death toll of 3,842 and so far 62,698 patients have recovered.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Iran presidential elections
2 hours ago
Iran election: Khamenei casts his vote in the presidential elections

The Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has casted his vote for...
pakistan kuwait flags
18 hours ago
Kuwait resumes work visa for Pakistanis after 10 years

KARACHI: As many as 938 Pakistanis successfully landed jobs in Kuwait after...
India covid-19
19 hours ago
Stunned by Covid-19 deaths, youngsters in India rush for life insurance plans

A surge in Covid-19 deaths and cases made youngsters in India rush...
saudi airport
21 hours ago
Visitors must register Covid-19 vaccination status online before arriving in Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: All non-Saudi residents traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are...
Uttarakhand Reported Fake COVID-19 Cases, Asked For Police Report
24 hours ago
Uttarakhand Reported Fake COVID-19 Cases, Asked For Police Report

Uttarakhand, a state in northern India, reported fake COVID-19 cases and has...
COVID-19 Origins Probe Should Shift to the US: Says A Chinese Disease Expert
1 day ago
COVID-19 Origins Probe Should Shift to the US: Says A Chinese Disease Expert

COVID-19 started back in December 2019 in China. A senior Chinese expert...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

WTC 2021 Final India vs New Zealand
3 mins ago
WTC 2021: India, New Zealand To Lock Horns For The Much Anticipated Final

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns for the...
WhatsApp: Five new features that could be available shortly
9 mins ago
WhatsApp: Five new features that could be available shortly

WhatsApp is developing a variety of features for both Android and iOS....
Dollar to QAR
13 mins ago
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 18th June 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...
PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans
27 mins ago
PSL 2021: Must-win game for Multan Sultans as they Will face rivals Lahore Qalandars Tonight

Team Lahore Qalandars, who suffered a major defeat from Karachi Kings last...