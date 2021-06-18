COVID-19 Pandemic Out of Control in Afghanistan

COVID-19 pandemic is getting out of control in Afghanistan as the cases rise by 2,400pc in the past month. As a result, hospital beds and medical resources are running out of stock as stated by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) Societies on Thursday.

It was reported by IFRC that among the people who have been vaccinated previously, more than one-third of them were tested positive last week when they came for a second jab.

“Afghanistan is at a crisis point in the battle to contain COVID-19 as hospital beds are full to capacity in the capital Kabul and in many areas,” said Nilab Mobarez, acting President of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, in a statement released by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The country was already facing health issues. Authorities registered 2,313 new positive cases this Thursday with 101 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Afghanistan’s health system has been greatly damaged due to the ongoing political and military tensions over the years.

The situation has risen in recent months, as the US has deployed its force since September and peace agreements between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Due to the non-availability of hospital beds and oxygen supplies, major hospitals had been shut down because of this.

The IFRC stated that the shortage of vaccines was exacerbating the situation.

Less the 0.5pc of total Afghans have been fully vaccinated.

Last week, 700,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine arrived in the country, allowing authorities to begin the next round of vaccinations.

According to Necephor Mghendi, the chairman of the IFRC’s Afghanistan Country Delegation, the IFRC was working with Afghan authorities to offer more resources and try to increase medical oxygen production. “More international support is needed to help win this race against this virus, so we can save thousands of lives,” he said.

Till today a total of 96,531 cases have been registered, with a death toll of 3,842 and so far 62,698 patients have recovered.