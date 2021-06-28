COVID-19: Thousands stranded in Bangladesh lockdown

Thousands of people were deserted in Bangladesh’s capital, as establishments paused almost all public conveyance ahead of a far-reaching lockdown obligatory to battle a deadly renaissance of COVID-19 infections.

The country reported 119 deaths, its highest-ever daily death toll from the pandemic, while new infections reached around 5,000 for the past few days.

Officials blame India for the recent point in cases on the highly transmissible coronavirus Delta variant first identified in India.

The lockdown announcement flashed an evacuation of migrant workers from the capital Dhaka to home villages on Sunday, with tens of thousands of people stuffing into ferryboats to cross a major river.

The astounding application of the lockdown rules left thousands of workers in Dhaka required to walk to their offices on Monday.

Whereas a huge number of people were seen walking to work on the main roads due to the lack of transport and strict lockdown.

Furthermore, workplaces will be shut from Wednesday.

Restrictions on events and movement were enforced across Bangladesh in mid-April as cases and deaths hopped to their highest levels since the start of the pandemic.

On the contrary, infections weakened in May but started to rise again this month, sparking the severer restrictions.

So far the country has reported more than 880,000 infections and just over 14,000 virus deaths, but experts claim that the actual toll is much higher due to possible underreporting.