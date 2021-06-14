Double Click 728 x 90
Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for the issuance of driving license: Sindh

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 10:04 pm
Murad Ali Shah

Sindh government affirmed Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for people obtaining driving licenses across the province.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Sindh COVID Task Force headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Furthermore, the Sindh government allowed restarting business activities in the province for six days a week, following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decision.

“The business closure will be ensured as per the decision of the NCOC,” the chief minister stated that the businesses will remain non-operative on Sunday in the province, while the businesses can continue their activities for six days in a week with taking care of  Covid-19 SOP’s.

The chief minister further took notice of the issue regarding the issuance of vaccine certificates without the inoculation process and directed the IG Sindh and the home department to take strict action against the concerned person.

 

