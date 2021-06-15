Double Click 728 x 90
COVID-19: vaccination shortage hits Punjab cities, Karachi 

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 12:25 am
expo centre

The COVID-19 vaccination process has to come to a major pause in Punjab cities, including Lahore, due to the unavailability of vaccines as supplies from the federal government have been overdue for unidentified reasons.

Similarly in Karachi, Chinese vaccines are in short supply. Only those coming for a second dosage are being assisted at most centers.

According to health officials in Punjab, 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected today.

A huge number of people at Lahore’s mass inoculation centers were returned by the guards after being told that the NADRA system is being updated and the vaccination has stopped and will resume after two days at the Expo Centre.

There are only three days of vaccine stock left in other cities of the province and the Punjab Health Department has required more vaccines, stated sources.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid has denied any shortage news, saying the problem ascended as a huge number of people are coming for a second dose.

“Our storage is near Manga from where supply is being sent,” she said, signifying people either wait or go to the vaccination center near the warehouse.

On the contrary, the supervision of the AstraZeneca vaccine has started at Karachi Expo Centre for people aged 18 and above after the government reviewed the guidelines for the Oxford vaccine, which was earlier limited for people below 40.

Furthermore, the Pfizer shots were also inoculated to people today.

 

