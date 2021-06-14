Covid-19 Vaccine: Novavax says its vaccine 100% effective

Novavax, the American biotechnology company, announced that its Covid-19 vaccine is 100% effective in preventing the disease.

The vaccine has an overall efficacy of 90.4%.

The company’s phase three trials for their Covid-19 vaccine involved 29,960 adults across 113 sites in the United States and six sites in Mexico provided the encouraging results.

Of those who received a vaccine in the trial, only 14 cases of coronavirus were detected and Novavax has said that all of the cases resulted in a mild illness.

US health officials have given one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to 53% of the total population and of those who have fully vaccinated 43.4% of Americans, according to the Centers for Control Disease and Prevention (CDC).

In total, since January, 309 million doses have been administered across the States.