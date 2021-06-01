COVID-19 left Thousands of Indian children orphaned

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has devastated families across India, has left thousands of children orphaned or without one parent.

According to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR),since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,700 children have lost both or one parent, while 140 have been abandoned and more than 7,400 have lost one of their parents to the virus.

The NCPCR submitted the report to the Supreme Court on Monday, detailing the problems of children orphaned during the pandemic and the need to provide them with food, shelter, and clothing.

In response to the report, Prime Minister Modi’s government last week announced measures to help orphaned children, with around 1 million rupees (€11,220, $13,700) to be given to each child as a form of a stipend, from the ages of 18 to 23. The funds would be offered through the PM-CARES scheme.

Whereas different states have also announced initiatives to assist children who are orphaned through pandemics.

Covid-19 in India

It is to be noticed that the current pandemic situation in India is worsening day by day, with the shortage of beds in hospitals, oxygen in availability and lack of vaccines have made the coronavirus situation in India shoddier than any other country in the region.

India at the moment is not just facing Coronavirus cases but the current attack of ‘Black Fungus’ has made the situation deadlier as thousands of people have died due to this illness.

On the contrary, the Indian government has not done much in return. The incapability to handle health crises has made the world criticize Modi.