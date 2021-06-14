Covid prevention app is necessary if you travel to KSA, Saudi CA warns

The Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has laid out new strategies for all incoming airlines according to which all passengers must download the Covid prevention app ‘Tawakkalna’ on their phones before they land in the Kingdom.

All the airlines make sure the passengers know the condition of having the app downloaded on their phones, GACA said in a press release.

Failure to getting listed on the app will land the passengers in distress as the authority will punish them, it said today.

On the contrary, Saudi Arabia’s mobile application, Tawakkalna, which facilitated the Kingdom in undertaking its COVID cases, is now available internationally and its services can be retrieved in 75 countries.

In the first phase, the Tawakkalna is working in 75 countries and users can profit from it, the local media reports said.

The application has had more than 21 million users in the previous months since its launch and is the official app of the Kingdom approved by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, furthermore, the app was developed by the National Information Center.