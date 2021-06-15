Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally back on PlayStation Store but not to buy

Muhammad Arsalan Arab

15th Jun, 2021. 07:53 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Cyberpunk 2077

After being removed from the PlayStation store for months, Cyberpunk 2077 has finally returned but not to buy.

Following the controversial release of Cyberpunk 2077, Sony, in an unprecedented move, delisted the game from the PlayStation Store, meaning it was no longer available to purchase a digital copy of it for the PlayStation 4 or 5.

While CD Projekt has since addressed many of the bugs and glitches that once plagued Cyberpunk 2077, there has been no word from Sony about allowing the game back on the PS Store. After six months, the wait may finally be almost over.

Forbes writer Paul Tassi recently spotted a Cyberpunk 2077 listing on the PlayStation 5 storefront. However, there is no option to purchase it; it can only be added to your wish list.

According to IGN, which has confirmed Tassi’s findings, it is possible to download it if you had already purchased the digital version before its removal, after which it is updated to the most recent version.

The listing can be spotted on the Malaysian PS Store website, which also states that a release date has yet to be determined.

While the bugs and glitches at the time of the game’s release certainly hurt the company’s reputation, the game still went on to become a major financial success, managing to surpass 10 million digital sales around a month after its December launch.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Atiqa Odho
1 hour ago
Atiqa Odho elected as the chairperson of the Actors Collective Trust

Pakistani actor Atiqa Odho has been elected the chairperson of Actors Collective...
Komal Aziz Khan
2 hours ago
Komal Aziz Khan encourages young women to try to become financial independent

Pakistani actress Komal Aziz Khan has urged young women to focus on...
Minal and Ahsan
4 hours ago
Minal and Ahsan are fed up of being tagged on social media

The ‘Jalan’ actress Minal Khan is apparently fed up with being tagged...
Vin Diesel Confirms The Eleventh Movie Of The Fast and Furious Franchise To Be The Last
5 hours ago
Vin Diesel Confirms The Eleventh Movie Of The Fast and Furious Franchise To Be The Last

Vin Diesel, who has played Dom Tourette since the first Fast and...
Kendall jenner
5 hours ago
Kendall Jenner’s love life was never revealed on KUWTK for a reason

When it came to discussing her love life on Keeping Up With...
Zara Noor wedding dress
6 hours ago
What made Zara Noor’s wedding dress problematic?

Actress Zara Noor Abbas reportedly said that her wedding gown was so...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

shahbaz sharif in NA
5 mins ago
Govt, Opposition lawmakers almost come to blows on Shahbaz Sharif NA speech

National Assembly was full of chaos on Tuesday, as Leader of the...
Minal Khan
13 mins ago
Minal Khan looks adorable in her dreamy photoshoot

Pakistani Actress and social media sensation Minal Khan is winning the hearts...
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match No. 24
20 mins ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match No. 24

Karachi Kings will try hard to avoid being pushed on the edge...
30 mins ago
Covid-19: Sindh reports 17 new deaths, 616 more contract infection

17 more patients of the Covid-19 died during the past 24 hours...