Cyberpunk 2077 is finally back on PlayStation Store but not to buy

After being removed from the PlayStation store for months, Cyberpunk 2077 has finally returned but not to buy.

Following the controversial release of Cyberpunk 2077, Sony, in an unprecedented move, delisted the game from the PlayStation Store, meaning it was no longer available to purchase a digital copy of it for the PlayStation 4 or 5.

While CD Projekt has since addressed many of the bugs and glitches that once plagued Cyberpunk 2077, there has been no word from Sony about allowing the game back on the PS Store. After six months, the wait may finally be almost over.

Forbes writer Paul Tassi recently spotted a Cyberpunk 2077 listing on the PlayStation 5 storefront. However, there is no option to purchase it; it can only be added to your wish list.

According to IGN, which has confirmed Tassi’s findings, it is possible to download it if you had already purchased the digital version before its removal, after which it is updated to the most recent version.

The listing can be spotted on the Malaysian PS Store website, which also states that a release date has yet to be determined.

While the bugs and glitches at the time of the game’s release certainly hurt the company’s reputation, the game still went on to become a major financial success, managing to surpass 10 million digital sales around a month after its December launch.