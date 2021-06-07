David Miller is keen to make ‘big impact’ in little time in HBL PSL 6

David Miller, a South African cricketer, is keen on making the most of the opportunity, while playing for ‘Peshawar Zalmi’, during the remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six.

On Monday, while speaking in a press conference, David Miller stated that he wants to make a major contribution before leaving the event after a couple of games.

David said, “It feels nice to be here, been looked after very well by the guys in charge behind the scenes. But obviously, I’m not here for too long, I’m here for a couple of games. Just trying to make a big impact towards the team in whatever space I can in a short amount of time”.

He added, “But I always wanted to play in this competition. It just didn’t work out with the South African domestic season as it is played during the same time. We have a nice team; the guys are gelling nicely it’s a good mix with the overseas guys”.

While shedding light on his batting position, David also spoke about his role in the Zalmi, he told that his fans will see him batting in the fourth or fifth position, and in these positions, he will try to make some big contributions for his team.

He concluded, “In terms of my role for Zalmi, I always want to contribute to the team through my whole career. From the next couple of games, I will shift into the number four or five position. You know according to wherever I bat. I mean I could be in during the third over or 15th over. So we have to see how we go there and that’s the role I have taken for many years now you know position number four and five. I’m so excited to do that for the team and make some big contributions for the guys”.