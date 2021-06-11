Demolishing Palestinian homes for an Israeli religious theme park

Almost 120 Palestinian homes have been demolished, dozens of families face the obliteration of their homes to clear a path for an Israeli theme amusement park where the Israelis think King David had a nursery in scriptural occasions.

Around 1,500 individuals living in excess of 100 structures in the al-Bustan space of Silwan in involved East Jerusalem are in danger.

Jerusalem Municipality examiners, joined by Israeli powers, conveyed notification to obliterate at any rate 13 of those homes and designs inside 21 days, after an Israeli court administered before they had been developed without building licenses.

“Stating that the orders were delivered is somewhat inaccurate,” said social activist Angela Godfrey-Goldstein, the co-director of the Jahalin Solidarity organization.

“When inspectors deliver orders to Palestinians, they don’t give them in person or even affix them to the relevant doors despite the notices saying ‘demolition within 21-days of receipt’,” Godfrey-Goldstein told Private news channel.

“Hence, many Palestinians only know their houses are about to be demolished when they wake up to the sound of doors being bashed in or the day before when inspectors come to photograph their target,” explained Goldfrey-Goldstein, a former member of the Israeli Committee Against Home Demolitions, which fights the devastation of Palestinian homes in the Israeli occupied territories.

Previously Israel has been attacking Palestine, numerous have died, hundreds of people have lost their loved ones in this extremism by Israel.