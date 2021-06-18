Double Click 728 x 90
Dhoop Ki Deewar trailer: A thought provoking tale of India and Pakistan Courts Controversy

Raba NoorWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 07:37 pm
Dhoop Ki Deewar

The trailer of the Pakistani web series Dhoop Ki Deewar is out, and it is thought-provoking and engaging.

The web series of cross-border love story, featuring Sajal Aly as Sara from Pakistan and Ahad Raza Mir as Vishal from India, portrays the story of two families affected by the strife between the nations.

The trailer portrays the story of two families who lose their loved ones along the Line of Control – Both the characters lose their fathers in the border firing and share their grief through social media leading to their friendship much to the surprise and shock of their families.

The families tag each other as ‘Dushman (enemy)’. However, an online chat between Sara (Sajal) and Vishal (Ahad) changes their perspective on the situation.

Their families do not understand how the two can have empathy for each other but their shared history of loss and grief brings them together. Sara and Vishal are seen asking their families till when will this game of death continue.

Meanwhile, the writer of the series Umera Ahmed has been receiving praise on social media for the subject matter and has realized a ten-point statement on social media responding to the allegations.

She says, Dhoop Ki Deewar is a social tragedy and it is about people whose family members sacrificed their lives for their respective nations. – ‘Families have to face challenges and this story is dealing with those problems on a broader scale.

Moreover, responding to accusations that she is in support of Aman Ki Asha and is promoting it, she says, ‘Is hoping for peace a criminal act or a sin? Our religion is all about peace and safety. There is nothing wrong with talking about peace.’

The series will premiere on June 25 on ZEE5 written by Umera Ahmad and directed by Haseeb Hassan.

