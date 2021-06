Dhoop Ki Deewar, a web series starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, will be released on 25th June 2021 on the OTT streaming service ZEE5.

The trailer of the much-awaited web series is out now, taking over the hearts of the fans.

Sajal posted the trailer with the caption, “Dhoop Ki Deewar” followed by a heart emoji.













“No matter who wins the war, both nations face the loss. When everything falls apart, what will they choose: Hate or Heart?”