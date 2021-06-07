Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

‘Didn’t work in any drama without make-up’ Says Yumna Zaidi

Raba Noor

08th Jun, 2021. 12:05 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Yumna Zaidi

Leading Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi says that she has not come on screen without a make-up till date.

Yumna Zaidi, a versatile actress in the showbiz industry, recently attended a web show in which she denied rumors that she appeared in dramas without make-up.

The Pyaar Ke Sadqay actress said that I have read a lot of places on social media and see the reaction of people that Yumna worked without make-up, so I would like to explain that I never worked without make-up.

During the interview, the actress said that she looks better without make-up but make-up is mandatory for every character in the showbiz industry.

The actress spoke up about her favorite co-stars in the program and stated that she enjoyed working with Bilal Abbas, he is a very hardworking and capable actor and I am very impressed by him.

Yumna also named Ahmed Ali Akbar and Zahid Ahmed as favorite actors.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

parineeti chopra
6 hours ago
Why Parineeti Chopra is not satisfied with her work?

Renowned Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has admitted that she is not satisfied...
Kubra Khan
7 hours ago
Which Turkish drama Kubra Khan likes the most?

Pakistani actor Kubra Khan reveals that historical Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugul is...
BTS Festa 2021
8 hours ago
Check out the latest BTS retro-inspired photo collection for 2021 Festa

BTS K-pop band has unveiled a new photo collection in support of...
Hina Khan
9 hours ago
Photos: Hina Khan looks fabulous in green off-shoulder attire

Indian Television actress Hina Khan, who has won the hearts of her...
I May Destroy You
12 hours ago
British Academy TV Awards: ‘I May Destroy You’ wins

In a ceremony that rewarded TV that tackled issues from sexual consent...
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Congratulate Harry and Meghan
14 hours ago
Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge Delighted On Arrival Of Baby Lilli

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
21 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange price on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate In UAE For, 8th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, June 2021) today 24...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th June 2021, Latest currency...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
2 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...