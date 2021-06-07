‘Didn’t work in any drama without make-up’ Says Yumna Zaidi

Leading Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi says that she has not come on screen without a make-up till date.

Yumna Zaidi, a versatile actress in the showbiz industry, recently attended a web show in which she denied rumors that she appeared in dramas without make-up.

The Pyaar Ke Sadqay actress said that I have read a lot of places on social media and see the reaction of people that Yumna worked without make-up, so I would like to explain that I never worked without make-up.

During the interview, the actress said that she looks better without make-up but make-up is mandatory for every character in the showbiz industry.

The actress spoke up about her favorite co-stars in the program and stated that she enjoyed working with Bilal Abbas, he is a very hardworking and capable actor and I am very impressed by him.

Yumna also named Ahmed Ali Akbar and Zahid Ahmed as favorite actors.