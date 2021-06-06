Dilip Kumar is alive confirms family

Responding to rumors regarding Dilip Kumar’s death, a statement has been issued by his family on his Twitter handle asked fans of the legendary actor “Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards”.

“Saab (Dilip Kumar) is stable. “Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers,” it said.

According to the tweet, doctors said the actor “should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah.”

Earlier, a statement said, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”