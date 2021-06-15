Double Click 728 x 90
Dollar to British Pound: Today 1 US Dollar rate in British Pound on, 15th June 2021

Muazzam Ahmed

15th Jun, 2021. 12:23 pm
Dollar to British Pound

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.70 You can check the updated USD TO GBP (British Pounds) here. Today US Dollar Price in UK Pound

Today USD TO GBP Rate

Here is an updated list of Dollar to British Pound Exchange Rate (Updated 15th June 2021)

USD GBP
1.00  USD 0.70 GBP

Today Dollar Rate in a pound  – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Q: What is the USD worth against the GBP?

A: One USD is worth 0.70 USD today.

Q: What is 50 USD in GBP?

A: 50 USD buys 35.44 GBP.

