Dollar to UAE Dirham: Today 1 Dollar price in UAE Dirham, 13 June 2021

Muazzam Ahmed

13th Jun, 2021. 11:12 am
Dollar to UAE Dirham

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.

US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham

Check the updated list of  USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 13th June 2021)

USD AED
1 USD 3.6362   AED
5 USD 18.181    AED
10 USD 36.362   AED
25 USD 90.905   AED
50 USD 181.81     AED

One dollar exchange rate in AED is  3.6362 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 181.81  AED.

Today USD TO AED (UAE Dirham) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

