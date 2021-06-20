Dollar to UAE Dirham: Today 1 Dollar price in UAE Dirham, 20th June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.

US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham

Check the updated list of USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 20th June 2021)

USD AED 1 USD 3.6543 AED 5 USD 18.2715 AED 10 USD 36.543 AED 25 USD 91.3575 AED 50 USD 182.715 AED

<iframe style="width:120px;height:240px;" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" src="//ws-na.amazon-adsystem.com/widgets/q?ServiceVersion=20070822&OneJS=1&Operation=GetAdHtml&MarketPlace=US&source=ac&ref=tf_til&ad_type=product_link&tracking_id=bolnews10-20&marketplace=amazon&region=US&placement=B086VRY8GZ&asins=B086VRY8GZ&linkId=9445670da7c5c48991b9e2c6d10bec22&show_border=false&link_opens_in_new_window=false&price_color=333333&title_color=0066c0&bg_color=ffffff">

One dollar exchange rate in AED is 3.6543 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 182.715 AED.

Today USD TO AED (UAE Dirham) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.