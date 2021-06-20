Double Click 728 x 90
Dollar to UAE Dirham: Today 1 Dollar price in UAE Dirham, 20th June 2021

20th Jun, 2021. 10:57 am

20th Jun, 2021. 10:57 am
Dollar to UAE Dirham

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.

US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham

Check the updated list of  USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 20th June 2021)

USD AED
1 USD 3.6543   AED
5 USD 18.2715  AED
10 USD 36.543   AED
25 USD 91.3575  AED
50 USD 182.715   AED

 

One dollar exchange rate in AED is  3.6543 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 182.715 AED.

Today USD TO AED (UAE Dirham) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

