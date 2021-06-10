Dream Island launches two new cash prize-winning games

If you’re a football or soccer enthusiast and you are crazy about football then Sunday marks a significant event: the first main international summer tournament in three years. Europe’s top players will be opposing for mainland glory and now, for the first time in the UAE, Dream Island players stand the chance to win cash prizes based on the results they expect throughout the tournament.

Players on Dream Island, the UAE-based cash prize-winning platform, can try their hand at two new games this June.

Lucky League: How it works

The main, Lucky League, is a captivating game dependent on gauging the result of apparatuses at Euro 2020. It’s quite basic you should simply anticipate which group will dominate a game or will it be a draw.

There are one to two rounds of results you can figure every week, with seven games for each round, you should simply just tap the banner of the group you think will win – or between them in the event that you anticipate a draw – for every one of the seven installations. It’s that basic.

The first round matches are Turkey versus Italy; Wales versus Switzerland; Denmark versus Finland; Belgium versus Russia; England versus Croatia; the Netherlands versus Ukraine; and Scotland versus the Czech Republic.

By tapping on the European Cup flag on the Dream Island site, you’ll get a coupon for Dh7 that can be utilized for playing Lucky League.

SuperOcean: How it works

Obviously, not every person thinks often about football, and that is OK. The Dream Island group has planned another new game: SuperOcean.

Here, players pick 12 marine species from three natural gatherings (there are four species for every gathering) and one fortune. A draw then, at that point happens. In the event that your type of decision is picked, you’ll win a prize from both the species and the organic gathering. Notwithstanding, if the fortune is drawn instead of the species, just the fortune pick gives a prize.

The latest promotions

The Dream Island group is continually attempting to spruce up contributions for players, and customary advancements are a major piece of this procedure. This is what they have in store this month.

Lucky Day: Invite five new users to Dream Island’s mega draw after effectively registering yourself and every one of them will get Dh5 playing credit in their records on the off chance if they utilize the exceptional code you give them and you’ll get Dh25 to use on Lucky Day yourself.

Dh30 as reference rewards: Share your Dream Island connect with 15 individuals who have never enrolled on the stage and you’ll get Dh30 of playing credit once they’re effectively ready.

Win for free: New Dream Island players get 100% prizes, allowing them the opportunity to win without investing anything in the first time you play.

A platform that keeps evolving

“Dream Island’s performance is always improving, which makes the team behind it proud and motivated to develop more games and actively searching for the suitable, more convenient ways for the users in terms of the type of games, payment solutions and more,” says a spokesperson for Dream Island.

“We believe in one community – the Dream Island community – which exists regardless of nationality.

“The main idea is to have a socially rewarding platform that might change people’s future and equally fun to discover.