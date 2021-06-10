Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Dream Island launches two new cash prize-winning games

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

10th Jun, 2021. 09:46 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
dream island

If you’re a football or soccer enthusiast and you are crazy about football then Sunday marks a significant event: the first main international summer tournament in three years. Europe’s top players will be opposing for mainland glory and now, for the first time in the UAE, Dream Island players stand the chance to win cash prizes based on the results they expect throughout the tournament.

Players on Dream Island, the UAE-based cash prize-winning platform, can try their hand at two new games this June.

Lucky League: How it works

The main, Lucky League, is a captivating game dependent on gauging the result of apparatuses at Euro 2020. It’s quite basic you should simply anticipate which group will dominate a game or will it be a draw.

There are one to two rounds of results you can figure every week, with seven games for each round, you should simply just tap the banner of the group you think will win – or between them in the event that you anticipate a draw – for every one of the seven installations. It’s that basic.

The first round matches are Turkey versus Italy; Wales versus Switzerland; Denmark versus Finland; Belgium versus Russia; England versus Croatia; the Netherlands versus Ukraine; and Scotland versus the Czech Republic.

By tapping on the European Cup flag on the Dream Island site, you’ll get a coupon for Dh7 that can be utilized for playing Lucky League.

SuperOcean: How it works

Obviously, not every person thinks often about football, and that is OK. The Dream Island group has planned another new game: SuperOcean.

Here, players pick 12 marine species from three natural gatherings (there are four species for every gathering) and one fortune. A draw then, at that point happens. In the event that your type of decision is picked, you’ll win a prize from both the species and the organic gathering. Notwithstanding, if the fortune is drawn instead of the species, just the fortune pick gives a prize.

The latest promotions

The Dream Island group is continually attempting to spruce up contributions for players, and customary advancements are a major piece of this procedure. This is what they have in store this month.

Lucky Day: Invite five new users to Dream Island’s mega draw after effectively registering yourself and every one of them will get Dh5 playing credit in their records on the off chance if they utilize the exceptional code you give them and you’ll get Dh25 to use on Lucky Day yourself.

Dh30 as reference rewards: Share your Dream Island connect with 15 individuals who have never enrolled on the stage and you’ll get Dh30 of playing credit once they’re effectively ready.

Win for free: New Dream Island players get 100% prizes, allowing them the opportunity to win without investing anything in the first time you play.

A platform that keeps evolving

“Dream Island’s performance is always improving, which makes the team behind it proud and motivated to develop more games and actively searching for the suitable, more convenient ways for the users in terms of the type of games, payment solutions and more,” says a spokesperson for Dream Island.

“We believe in one community – the Dream Island community – which exists regardless of nationality.

“The main idea is to have a socially rewarding platform that might change people’s future and equally fun to discover.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Man who slapped Macron
3 mins ago
Man who slapped Macron gets four-month jail sentence

Damien Tarel, the man who slapped Macron in the face has been...
macron
31 mins ago
Man who slapped Macron to stand trial on Thursday

Damien Tarel, the medieval martial arts devotee who slapped Macron across the...
monsoon rain
3 hours ago
Mumbai building collapse after first monsoon rain kills 11

At least 11 people, including eight children, were killed on Thursday after...
Saudi Arabia approves Rs37.4 billion
3 hours ago
Saudi Arabia approves Rs37.4 billion for Mohmand Hydropower Project

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has approved Rs37.4 billion (SR901 million)...
MWL’s ‘Declaration of Peace'
3 hours ago
MWL’s ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’ conference commences today

MAKKAH: The Islamic Conference of Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan, aimed at...
Hitler's Autobiography, Weapons Recovered From Man Who Slapped Macron
12 hours ago
Hitler’s Autobiography, Weapons Recovered From Man Who Slapped Macron

Police have recovered weapons and Hitler's autobiography, My Struggle, from the home...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Man who slapped Macron
3 mins ago
Man who slapped Macron gets four-month jail sentence

Damien Tarel, the man who slapped Macron in the face has been...
Economic Survey
29 mins ago
Economic Survey: Tax exemptions, concessions worth Rs1.31 trillion granted in 2020/21

KARACHI: The government has allowed tax exemptions and concessions of Rs1.314 trillion...
macron
31 mins ago
Man who slapped Macron to stand trial on Thursday

Damien Tarel, the medieval martial arts devotee who slapped Macron across the...
Shares rally
55 mins ago
Shares rally as budget euphoria continues

KARACHI: The equity market opened on a positive note and remained in...