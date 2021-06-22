Drinking any sort of coffee lowers the risk of liver disease

Drinking three or four cups of caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee each day lowers your chance of developing and dying from chronic liver diseases.

According to a study in the journal BMC Public Health, coffee drinkers were 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20% less likely to develop chronic or fatty liver disease, and 49% less likely to die from chronic liver disease than non-coffee drinkers.

According to study author, Dr. Oliver Kennedy, “Coffee is widely accessible, and the benefits we see from our study may mean it could offer a potential preventative treatment for chronic liver disease.”

“This would be especially valuable in countries with lower income and worse access to healthcare and where the burden of chronic liver disease is highest,” he added.

Increasing Liver cancer cases

Drinking alcohol, obesity, diabetes, smoking, hepatitis B and C infections, and having nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, which is the deposit of extra fat in liver cells that is not caused by alcohol, are all risk factors for liver disease.

The rate of liver cancer has more than tripled between 1980 and today, “while the death rates have more than doubled.”