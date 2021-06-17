Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Earthquake shocks felt in Islamabad

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 08:07 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Strikes Different Parts Of Quetta, Afghanistan

Earthquake shocks were felt in Islamabad on Thursday evening.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit 25km to the southeast of Mangora (also known as Mingora, Swat) at 7:19 pm.

Whereas the deepness was described as 208km.

Different city reports have started to appear that the shocks were also felt in Muzaffarabad city and its nearby areas, Swat, Balakot and Abbottabad as well.

Twitter users started to report of earthquake jolts in Islamabad, asking others if they too had felt them.

 

earth quake isb 1

 

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Lisa Haydon
29 mins ago
Photos: Lisa Haydon drops glimpse of her baby shower celebration

Indian actress and model Lisa Haydon has given a glimpse of her...
Govt. Showing Dubious Growth Figures To Cover Up Incompetence: Sherry Rehman
29 mins ago
PPP Senator Sherry Rehman says Parliament is under attack in unparalleled ways. 

  "Make no mistake, nor is democracy. Telling truth to power has...
pakistan kuwait flags
1 hour ago
Kuwait resumes work visa for Pakistanis after 10 years

KARACHI: As many as 938 Pakistanis successfully landed jobs in Kuwait after...
honor phones with GMS
1 hour ago
Honor Will Now Have Google apps and services for All Phones

Honor was censored from Google apps and services for over a year since Huawei was placed...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Won The Toss And Opt To Bowl! Against Islamabad United
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss And Opts To Bowl Against Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opt to bowl first against Islamabad...
Madhuri Dixit
2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr. Shriram Nene calls her ‘absolute perfectionist’

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit directed her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, in a...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Lisa Haydon
29 mins ago
Photos: Lisa Haydon drops glimpse of her baby shower celebration

Indian actress and model Lisa Haydon has given a glimpse of her...
Govt. Showing Dubious Growth Figures To Cover Up Incompetence: Sherry Rehman
29 mins ago
PPP Senator Sherry Rehman says Parliament is under attack in unparalleled ways. 

  "Make no mistake, nor is democracy. Telling truth to power has...
pakistan kuwait flags
1 hour ago
Kuwait resumes work visa for Pakistanis after 10 years

KARACHI: As many as 938 Pakistanis successfully landed jobs in Kuwait after...
honor phones with GMS
1 hour ago
Honor Will Now Have Google apps and services for All Phones

Honor was censored from Google apps and services for over a year since Huawei was placed...