Earthquake shocks felt in Islamabad

Earthquake shocks were felt in Islamabad on Thursday evening.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit 25km to the southeast of Mangora (also known as Mingora, Swat) at 7:19 pm.

Whereas the deepness was described as 208km.

Different city reports have started to appear that the shocks were also felt in Muzaffarabad city and its nearby areas, Swat, Balakot and Abbottabad as well.

Twitter users started to report of earthquake jolts in Islamabad, asking others if they too had felt them.