Ed Sheeran, a Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, recently took to social media and penned a note expressing his nervousness about the upcoming release of his new solo album.

He got candid on Instagram, posting a photo of his wincing face alongside a caption that highlighted his plight and read, “The moment you realize your first solo single in 4 years is coming out in a few weeks”.

Check out the post here:

