Eid ul Azha likely to be celebrated on July 21

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) says there is no chance of sighting the moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH for Eidul Azha on the evening of July 10 i.e. 29th of Ziquad (Saturday).

The new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be visible on crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday), stated weather department.

According to astronomical bounds, there is no chance of spotting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on the 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.

The weather is expected to be partially cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of July 10, according to the climate experts.

Therefore, the Eid-ul-Azha, which is being celebrated on 10 Zilhaj, will fall on Wednesday (July 21).

A conference of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held on July 10 for sighting the Zilhaj 1442 AH crescent.