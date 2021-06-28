Emirates extends ban on flights from Pakistan till July 7

DUBAI: Emirates airlines has announced to extend the suspension of passenger flights from Pakistan till July 7, 2021 due to the current coronavirus pandemic situation, the airline said on Monday.

The schedule could be changed considering the latest development in the Covid-19 situation, it added.

The Emirates has advised passengers to constantly monitor the airline website for further updates on the situation.

Emirates said: “Our flights from Pakistan are scheduled to operate from July 7. However, we don’t have any updates if the suspension is extended. You can always check our website for the latest operational updates.”

Hi Shams, there are flights operating starting the 7th of July from Pakistan to Dubai. Changes may happen as the situation remains dynamic. We suggest to keep an eye on our travel updates https://t.co/sHhJth2OAP. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) June 28, 2021

Earlier on May 12, the UAE had announced to suspend flights from Pakistan. Emirates recently updated its website, saying that the passengers from Pakistan would also not be allowed to travel in the UAE from any other country.

However, it also said that the UAE nationals, UAE Golden Visa holders and members of the diplomatic missions would be exempted from this condition, subject to the updated Covid-19 protocols.