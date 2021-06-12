Double Click 728 x 90
Emma Corrin reveals how she stepped into the shoes of Princess Diana for ‘The Crown’

Shariq Tahir

12th Jun, 2021. 08:08 pm
Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin is playing the role of the late Princess Dianna in Netflix series, The Crown.

The Golden Globe winner, 25, was speaking with Regé-Jean Page of Bridgerton on Variety’s Actors on Actors series when she explained how she attempted to avoid being caught up in the late People’s Princess’s strong legacy.

“The bridge between the two things for me was the script. I know that sounds really weirdly obvious, but I had three or four months when I got the role and started doing the research when I hadn’t yet got the script,” explained the star.

“And it was a bit like I was falling into this dark hole of research. I mean, God! If you Google Diana, there’s, like, new articles every day,” she said.

“I got the script, and I sort of had this mad realization that as much as this is Diana, this character is almost fictional. And you should treat it as such,” Corrin explained.

“When I got the scripts, I could really just work off what was on the page. It’s sort of a love story. It’s a marriage. It’s two humans navigating extraordinary circumstances by virtue of their position in society. As soon as I narrowed it down to that, I could make any research much more specific,” she added.

The Netflix series, The Crown, aired its first episode on 4th November 2016. It has aired four seasons. It is produced by Andrew Eaton, starring Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Eileen Atkins, with many others in Season 1 to 2, and Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies with many others in Season 3 to 4.

Currently, there is no news on whether there would be season 5 or not. The producer said that we will be taking a short till June 2021. This only means that there will be no season 5 until 2022.

But in a tweet, Netflix confirmed that there will be season six also.

 

