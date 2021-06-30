Double Click 728 x 90
Emma Swords Is Leaving The Club To Join Harlequins Women

Suhaib Ahmed

30th Jun, 2021. 11:42 pm
Saracens can today confirm that Emma Sword is leaving the club to join harlequin’s women.

The scrum-half has spent seven seasons at StoneX Stadium and was involved in both of the consecutive Premier 15s titles.

Emma made 35 presences for the Women in Black after originally joining the club at just 17 years old, and she will now be heading to the Twickenham Stoop with fellow Saracen Rosie Galligan.

She has thanked everybody’s art the club for another successful spell at Saracens,

“I’m excited about another move, however, I am sad to be leaving some of my best friends, in general, an amazing group of people and the fans involved at Saracens.

“Sarries will always be a club I will thank for amazing memories, laughs, and experiences with a very colorful group of people! Thank you to everyone who has had such a helping hand in my enjoyment and love for the club!”

Head Coach Alex Austerberry paid honor to her influence in North London.

“We thank Emma for everything she contributed to Saracens in her two spells at the club, and we wish her well with both her rugby and her business going forward!”

 

 

