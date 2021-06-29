England vs Pakistan third ODI will be allowed to have 19,000 spectators

The England vs Pakistan third ODI, scheduled for July 13, has been granted permission to host an 80 percent capacity crowd without the need for social distancing.

It has been confirmed that it will be one of the government’s pilot events to allow for big audiences.

The third one-day international between England and Pakistan, scheduled for Edgbaston next month, will be limited to 19,000 spectators, according to officials.

After being confirmed as one of the government’s experimental events to allow larger crowds, the day-night contest, set for July 13, has been allowed to hold an 80 percent capacity crowd without social distancing requirements.

Earlier this month, Edgbaston hosted a 70 percent capacity pilot event for England’s second test against New Zealand, accommodating about 60,000 spectators across four days.

Stuart Cain, chief executive at Edgbaston stated, “It’s fantastic for sport in the West Midlands that so many cricket fans will be able to enjoy another blockbuster fixture in England versus Pakistan at Edgbaston.”

“The recent test match gave us a fantastic opportunity to build a new model for large-scale sporting events and I’m pleased to see elements of this first trial being carried forward for the Pakistan match,” he added.

All fans aged 11 and up will be required to show proof of a second vaccine dose or a negative COVID-19 test result at least two weeks before the match.