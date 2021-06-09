Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget

Shahnawaz Akhter

09th Jun, 2021. 09:18 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget

KARACHI: The equity market remained under selling pressure on Wednesday, as investors wait for the consensus between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the upcoming budget and avoid taking fresh positions, dealers said.

Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said that another volatile session was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) where the KSE-100 index closed with a loss of 370 points.

“The WorldCall remained the volume leader on the back of material information released yesterday that they have entered into a business collaboration agreement with TUFA Telecommunication, targeting fibre to the home service rollout across Pakistan.”
The KSE-100 shares index sheds 0.77 per cent, or 370.36 points, to close at 47,777.62 points. The KSE-30 shares index sheds 0.99 per cent, or 193.11 points, to close at 19,381.81 points.

Also readRupee recovers 9 paisas against dollar

As many as 416 scrips were active, of which 130 advanced, 274 declined and 12 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 1.35 billion shares, compared with the turnover of 1.04 billion shares in the last trading session.
Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said that the stocks battered on pre-budget uncertainty, rising trade deficit, and concerns over the World Bank’s revised thin growth forecast of 1.3 per cent for FY21.

“Weak global equities and investors’ concern over the falling rupee played a catalytic role in the bearish close.”

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said the market remained under pressure. Kot Addu Power Company (Kapco) proved to be a disappointment for investors, where a dividend declaration of Rs5/share post-release of the circular debt-related funds failed to motivate investors.

“Resultantly, the stock came down from an intraday high to trade below the previous day’s closing price for the most part of the session. Selling pressure was otherwise observed in exploration and production (E&P), steel, cement, oil, and gas marketing companies, refinery, and technology sectors.

Selling pressure was witnessed in banks and the cement sector where Cherat Cement (CHCC) went down 2.7 per cent Kohat Cement (KOHC) was down 1.3 per cent, Pioneer Cement (PIOC) declined 1.1 per cent, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) was down 1 per cent, Allied Bank Limited (ABL) declined 0.9 percent and Bank Alhabib (BAHL) down 1 per cent closed in the negative zone.

The auto sector closed on a positive note where Ghandhara Nissan (GHNL) went up 2.9 per cent, Hino Motors (HINO) up 3.1 per cent and Indus Motor (INDU) went up 4.7 per cent.

“Looking forward, we expect the market to continue its momentum with minor profit-taking until the announcement of the budget,” an analyst at Pearl Securities said.

The companies that reflected the highest gains included Island Textile, up Rs154.12 to close at Rs2,209.12/share; and Indus Motor Company, up Rs60.34 to close at Rs1,335.6/share.

The companies that reflected the most losses included Rafhan Maize, down Rs190 to close at Rs9,600/share; and Nestle Pakistan, down Rs61.07 to end at Rs5,715.12/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in WorldCall Telecom with a turnover of 716.8 million shares. The scrip gained 58 paisas to close at Rs4.22/share; followed by Hum Network with a turnover of 75.8 million shares. It gained 27 paisas to close at Rs8.69/share. K-Electric Limited was the third with a turnover of 59.62 million shares, as it gained 7 paisas to finish at Rs4.22.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

IT Ministry plans in-depth assessment of Pakistan’s startups, freelancing ecosystems
7 hours ago
IT Ministry plans in-depth assessment of Pakistan’s startups, freelancing ecosystems

KARACHI: Ignite, a Ministry of IT and Telecom project that funds startups...
Rupee recovers
7 hours ago
Rupee recovers 9 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered nine paisas against the US dollar on Wednesday,...
Trade body seeks 50% cut in withholding tax to boost exports
10 hours ago
Trade body seeks 50% cut in withholding tax to boost exports

KARACHI: Exporters on Wednesday proposed the government to slash the withholding tax...
Government borrowed 16% more from commercial banks
10 hours ago
Government borrowed 16% more from commercial banks in 11 months

KARACHI: The government borrowed 16 per cent more from the commercial banks...
Pakistan LNG Limited will receive one LNG cargo from Vitol Bahrain
11 hours ago
Pakistan LNG Limited will receive one LNG cargo from Vitol Bahrain

KARACHI: The suppliers gave a lukewarm response to the tender issued by...
Petroleum products sales tax lowered
14 hours ago
Federal Govt. Notifies lowering sales tax on petroleum products

The Federal government has on Wednesday (today) announced to lower sales tax...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bilawal Terms PTI Regime As Worst Period In History Of Country
59 mins ago
Bilawal strongly criticized PTI-led government

In a press release by the PPP media cell on Wednesday, The...
lahore vs islamabad
60 mins ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandar defeated Islamabad United

Rashid Khan's consecutive boundaries in the final over helped Lahore to defeat...
Vidya Balan
1 hour ago
Vidya Balan denied to choose between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Bollywood actress and diva Vidya Balan was asked by a fan to...
Irfan Pathan: You cannot go from being Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shoaib Akhtar
1 hour ago
Irfan Pathan: You cannot go from being Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shoaib Akhtar

Irfan Pathan stated that the bowler shouldn’t run after pace as swing...