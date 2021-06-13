Double Click 728 x 90
Esra Bilgic appears ethereal in her most recent pictures

Hina Masood

13th Jun, 2021. 02:17 pm
Esra Bilgic

As filming for her new drama series Kanunsuz Topraklar finished in Zonguldak, leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic surprised her millions of fans with new breathtaking photos with her pals.

Esra, who plays Halime Sultan in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared her stunning photos.

In the upcoming drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar, Esra Bilgic will share screen time with her ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Ugur Gunes.

Esra looked stunning in the most recent stunning photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic)

She had already confirmed the shooting by posting behind-the-scenes images alongside Ugur Gunes from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar.

According to various news sources, the most difficult parts of the first episode in Zonguldak have now been completed.

