Euro 2020: Czech Republic defeated Scotland 2-0 in their opening game

Glasgow: Two goals from Patrik Schick helped the Czech Republic beat Scotland in their opening group stage game of Euro 2020.

The Czech Republic earned their first win against Scotland since October 2010, ending a run of one draw and three defeats against the Tartan Army in all competition.

Scotland’s fast-paced start had the Czech Republic on the back foot for the majority of the first half but Schick’s goal sent the visitors in 1-0 up at half-time.

A second goal on the other side of the half-time followed for Schick, who remarkably curled a long-range lofted effort over Scottish goalkeeper Marshall from near the halfway line to extend the visitor’s lead.

Sykes, Armstrong, and Robertson all tested the Czech shot-stopper Vaclik, however, the hosts fall to a 2-0 loss in their first game of Euro 2020.