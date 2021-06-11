Euro 2020 | Turkey and Italy to kick off the delayed tournament tonight

Paris: With the Covid cloud still casting a shadow over the event, UEFA Euro 2020 will finally get underway tonight.

The European Championship was postponed 12 months ago because of the pandemic.

The tournament would be held across 11 cities of Europe. With strict health restrictions, Euro 2020 will be played in front of limited crowds.

In-form Italy will take on Turkey in front of 16,000 fans at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

Despite some players participating in the content-wide event tested positive for Covid-19, the UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin has been insisting that the Euro 2020 will be safe.

“It will be the first event of a global dimension to be held since the pandemic struck,” he said.

“It will be the perfect opportunity to show the world that Europe is adapting. Europe is alive and celebrating life. Europe is back.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal are the current holders of the Championship. Standing at 104 goals for Portugal, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will look to break Ali Daei’s incredible record of 109 goals for Iran.