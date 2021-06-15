Euro to PKR: Today 1 Euro price in Pakistan Rupees, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s EURO to PKR exchange rate (Updated, 15th June 2021) in the currency market today.

The buying rate of 1 EURO to PKR is Rs 187 and the selling rate of 1 EUR to PKR is Rs 189.00 in the open market on June 15th, 2021.

Euro Rate In Pakistan Today Open Market EUR PKR 1 EUR 189.00 PKR 5 EUR 945 PKR 10 EUR 1890 PKR 25 EUR 4725 PKR