Even If You’re Vaccinated, The Delta Variant Can Still Impact You

The delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was discovered in India, is currently the virus’s dominant form in the United Kingdom. This variation accounts for at least 10% of new cases in the United States.

According to data from the United Kingdom, the number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections has increased by 31% in the last seven days. Furthermore, according to a Public Health England (PHE) analysis, the delta variant is more transmissible than earlier ones and is more likely to result in hospitalization.

People who have been fully vaccinated have a reduced risk of severe COVID-19, but coronavirus outbreaks could still have an influence on their health in other ways.

According to experts, coronavirus outbreaks disrupted routine screenings and outpatient care throughout the pandemic.

According to an Associated Press analysis, nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the United States are now among the unvaccinated.

Because of the rapid spread of the delta variant in the United States, coronavirus cases are increasing in some areas, particularly in areas with low COVID-19 vaccination rates.

This has resulted in an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, primarily among those who have not been properly vaccinated.

During a White House briefing on June 22, Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the majority of these deaths were “entirely preventable.”

Although fully vaccinated people are at a considerably lower risk of serious illness, their health may still be compromised as COVID-19 surges send ripples across the healthcare system, as we have seen during the pandemic.

Furthermore, children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, which leaves them at risk, albeit a lower risk than adults, of sickness, hospitalization, and other complications associated with coronavirus infection.