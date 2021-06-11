Double Click 728 x 90
Ex-Mossad chief reveals operations against Iran in a revelatory interview

Muhammad Arsalan Arab

11th Jun, 2021. 06:27 pm
ex-Mossad chief

Yossi Cohen, the ex-Mossad chief, has given a revelatory interview just days after stepping down as the head of the intelligence agency.

The ex-top spy of the Israeli intelligence agency revealed the details about the theft of Iran’s nuclear archive.

Cohen revealed that Iran’s nuclear archives were stolen by Mossad from safes in a warehouse in Tehran.

The ex-Mossad chief hinted the agency’s involvement in the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, confirmed that the scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, had been in Mossad’s sights for years.

Cohen gave what appears to be the most revelatory interview by a Mossad Chief to journalist Ilan Dayan on Channel 12’s Uvda documentary program, which was approved by Israel’s military censors and was broadcasted on Israeli television on Thursday night.

Cohen was appointed as Mossad chief in late 2015 by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ex-Mossad chief neither confirmed nor deny his involvement in the assassination of Iran’s nuclear scientist, however, he said that Fakhrizadeh “most troubled us from the point of view of the science, the knowledge, the scientists of the Iranian military nuclear program,” and therefore “he was a target for [intelligence] gathering for many years.”

“If the man constitutes a capability that endangers the citizens of Israel, he must stop existing,” Cohen said as quoted by The Times of Israel.

He also added that someone could be spared “if he is prepared to change profession and not harm us any longer”.

“Yossi Cohen cannot take responsibility for this action, but his personal signature is on the entire operation,” said interviewer Dayan of Fakhrizadeh’s assassination.

