Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Exports of Oil seeds, Nuts, Kernals increased by 193.66% in 10 months

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

01st Jun, 2021. 11:54 pm
Double Click 160 x 600

The exports of Oilseeds, Nuts, and Kernels have increased during the first ten months of the fiscal year 2020-21, the export grew by 193.66 percent as compared to the exports of the parallel period of last year.

Whereas during the period from July-April 20-21, Oilseeds, Nuts, and Kernels worth US$ 84,671 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 28,833 thousand of the same period of last year.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics released the data, the exports of Meat and meat preparation increased by 8.94 percent, worth US$ 280,576 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 257,544 thousand of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, the export of the spices increased by 4.40 percent, worth US$ 77,111 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 73,793 thousand of the same period of last year.

During the period under view, the exports of all other food items increased by 8.61 percent, worth US$ 475,893 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 438,157 thousand of the same period of last year.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...
Vaccines and Blood Clots
3 hours ago
Over two billion coronavirus vaccines administered across the globe

Global coronavirus vaccine vaccinations have exceeded two billion, according to official sources...
Horoscope Today
3 hours ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 3rd June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Arshad Malik PIA CEO
7 hours ago
“Air Safari Service Will Boost Tourism In The Country”: PIA CEO Arshad Malik

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik has said that we have...
Daren Sammy own fragrance
7 hours ago
Fan Favourite Daren Sammy Gets His Very Own Fragrance

Fan favourite Daren Sammy has collaborated with a brand to get his...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...