Exports of Oil seeds, Nuts, Kernals increased by 193.66% in 10 months

The exports of Oilseeds, Nuts, and Kernels have increased during the first ten months of the fiscal year 2020-21, the export grew by 193.66 percent as compared to the exports of the parallel period of last year.

Whereas during the period from July-April 20-21, Oilseeds, Nuts, and Kernels worth US$ 84,671 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 28,833 thousand of the same period of last year.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics released the data, the exports of Meat and meat preparation increased by 8.94 percent, worth US$ 280,576 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 257,544 thousand of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, the export of the spices increased by 4.40 percent, worth US$ 77,111 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 73,793 thousand of the same period of last year.

During the period under view, the exports of all other food items increased by 8.61 percent, worth US$ 475,893 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 438,157 thousand of the same period of last year.