Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Facebook pays ‘bonus money’ to creators who meet certain requirements

Shariq Tahir

12th Jun, 2021. 03:32 pm
Double Click 160 x 600

Facebook rewards creators who achieve certain criteria with “bonus money.”

Instagram has announced new features that will enable influencers to earn “additional income” if they fulfill certain targets specified by the platform, giving content creators on the network more opportunities to earn money.

Influencers can earn “bonuses” on Instagram by selling a set number of badges within their streams, or by streaming with another account, according to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who revealed the new scheme at the first Creator Week event.

These benefits will be available on Facebook through “Stars Challenges,” which reward creators for achieving streaming targets and accomplishing other set tasks.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Indian team Sri Lanka tour
10 mins ago
India’s Squad To Quarantine For Two Weeks Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour

The second-string India squad for the Sri Lanka tour will gather in Mumbai...
PTA demanded that Facebook be prosecuted for noncompliance
12 mins ago
PTA demanded that Facebook be prosecuted for noncompliance

Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, has asked...
Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka
25 mins ago
Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka

In modern times, a refrigerator or cooler is used to cool water....
Shakib Al Hasan four-match ban
29 mins ago
Shakib Al Hasan To Face A Four-Match Ban Over unruly On-Field Behaviour

Bangladesh cricket Shakib Al Hasan, who lost his cool while arguing with...
Agastya Nanda shares new pics on Instagram, deletes old ones
29 mins ago
Agastya Nanda shares new pics on Instagram, deletes old ones

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has deleted all of his past photos...
Aiman Khan
30 mins ago
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Akram receive ‘heartiest’ congratulations from Aiman Khan

On their engagement, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Akram received love and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Indian team Sri Lanka tour
10 mins ago
India’s Squad To Quarantine For Two Weeks Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour

The second-string India squad for the Sri Lanka tour will gather in Mumbai...
PTA demanded that Facebook be prosecuted for noncompliance
12 mins ago
PTA demanded that Facebook be prosecuted for noncompliance

Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, has asked...
Which Shows To Watch On Your Favourite Streaming Services?
25 mins ago
Which Shows To Watch On Your Favourite Streaming Services?

Streaming services are becoming more popular in the pandemic and people are...
Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka
25 mins ago
Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka

In modern times, a refrigerator or cooler is used to cool water....