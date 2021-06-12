Facebook pays ‘bonus money’ to creators who meet certain requirements

Facebook rewards creators who achieve certain criteria with “bonus money.”

Instagram has announced new features that will enable influencers to earn “additional income” if they fulfill certain targets specified by the platform, giving content creators on the network more opportunities to earn money.

Influencers can earn “bonuses” on Instagram by selling a set number of badges within their streams, or by streaming with another account, according to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who revealed the new scheme at the first Creator Week event.

These benefits will be available on Facebook through “Stars Challenges,” which reward creators for achieving streaming targets and accomplishing other set tasks.