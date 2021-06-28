Double Click 728 x 90
Fakhr-e-Alam Is The First Pakistani Celebrity To Receive UAE Golden Visa

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 01:52 pm
Fakhr-e-Alam UAE Golden Visa

Pakistan’s national award-winning film actor, TV host, VJ and singer Fakhr-e-Alam has become the first Pakistani celebrity to receive the UAE 10-year Golden Visa.

I am deeply honoured and grateful for this gesture by the UAE government for recognizing my entire body of work from the entertainment industry, entrepreneurial ventures and above all my global circumnavigation. Dubai has been my other home for 17 years and I have loved living here…I am ecstatic and super proud…I promise to keep trying to make UAE and Pakistan proud of whatever big or small things I do in the future. I will release a video message later,” Fakhre-e-Alam wrote on his Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fakhr Alam (@falamb3)

The singer said that the Golden Visa is significant for artists, since it implies that one can make long-term plans in the country.

“The 10-year validity on the visa gives residents the opportunity to completely change their perspective and look at making the UAE their home. They don’t have to worry about a visa change every three years,” he said.

Alam is also a recipient of the national film award best actor for his debut film Very Good Duniya, Very Bad Log. He also received the Presidential Medal for Humanitarian Services from former president Parvez Musharraf for his voluntary efforts during the aftermath of the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.

