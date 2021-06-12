Fans Of Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Flocked Bhawna Kohli’s Instagram to Reaveal Pictures Of Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had not revealed anything about their newly born daughter. So fans flocked Virat’s sister Bhawna Kohli’s Instagram about their daughter Vamika.

Recently Bhawna conducted an AMA session on Instagram to answer the questions about her brother Virat, his wife Anushka and their daughter Vamika.

A fan asked Bhawna, “Have you met Vamika? Whom she looks like more? Anushka or Virat.” She didn’t reveal much about Vamika but she said that she had met her and she is like an angel.

When asked about her equation with her sisters-in-law including Anushka, Bhawna said, ‘They are both awesome, love them.’

In one of Virat’s AMA sessions recently, the cricketer was asked the meaning of his daughter’s name to which he had replied, ‘Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.’