Fast & Furious 9 set to break pandemic-era US Box Office Record

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 11:04 pm
Fast & Furious 9

Fast & Furious 9 is on track to break the pandemic-era box office record in the United States after a huge opening this weekend.

The latest film in the record-breaking franchise hit cinemas worldwide this week.

According to American media company Variety, the Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez-starring movie made $30million across over 4,000 cinemas on its opening day and is currently heading for an intake of $68m on opening weekend.

The pandemic-era record at the US box office is currently held by A Quiet Place Part II, which opened with a first-weekend haul of $48million, going on to become the first film to surpass $100million in US ticket sales since Covid-19 hit early last year.

