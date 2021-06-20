Father’s Day 2021: All you need to know about this day’s significance

Father’s Day 2021: Father’s Day is a day dedicated to honoring fathers, paternal connections, and the important role fathers play in society. On the third Sunday in June, it is commemorated.

Father’s Day is observed on the third Sunday in June in most regions of the world. It will be commemorated on June 20 this year. Father’s Day is a day dedicated to honoring fathers, paternal connections, and the important role fathers play in society. This day, first established in 1909, is a time to show your father how much he means to you and the impact he has had on your life.

Significance

Father’s Day recognizes and honors dads’ contributions to their families and society at large. On this day, children can honor their fathers and father figures, as well as anyone else who has played a significant part in their lives. It could be an emotional, mental, or financial issue.

It is the day when one realizes the significance of a father’s role in one’s life. Children buy or produce gifts, as well as write and draw cards, to express their affection for their fathers or father-like people. Some people also spend the day doing things that they can do with their father, such as hiking, fishing, camping, shopping, art, and craft, or just hanging around watching TV.

History

Father’s Day was founded in the US by Sonora Smart Dodd. Sonora’s father was a Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, a single parent from Arkansas who selflessly raised six children. Sonora had heard about how Anna Jarvis had created Mother’s Day in honor of her mother. So, she told the pastor of her church that there should be something similar to celebrate fathers. She wanted to honor and acknowledge the role of fathers and all father-like figures on the date of her father’s birthday, which was June 5. The church did not agree to the petition but eventually, Sonora convinced people to participate. Therefore, the date was pushed, and the celebration was eventually deferred to the third Sunday of June.

Date

The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day in the US. While India follows the US, many other countries, including Portugal, Spain, Croatia, Italy, celebrate Father’s Day on March 19. Though it is majorly a western tradition, Father’s Day celebrations have garnered much prominence in India and several other parts of the world too.