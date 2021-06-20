Double Click 728 x 90
Father’s day: Sonam Kapoor shares a touching message for her father

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 03:04 pm
Sonam Kapoor

On Father’s Day, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor wrote a touching message to her father Anil Kapoor, saying, “My father is nothing less than a hero in real life.”

“Celebrating days like these when you’re far away from your loved ones is very hard,” the Neerja actress posted an Instagram video based on throwback photographs of her with father Anil Kapoor.

“Growing up, I remember being in awe of my dad’s charm on celluloid — he was the hero of every movie, fighting bad guys and saving the world. To me, that is my lived reality.”

Sonam further said “My father is nothing less than a hero in real life — the one who strived and continues to strive for our “happily ever after..”.”

“And how blessed and lucky am I to get two such loving dads. Your childlike enthusiasm continues to surprise us all, even today.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

“Happy Father’s Day, my superheroes. Love you, miss you tonnes. Can’t wait to be around you guys @anilskapoor”

In a short period of time, the heartwarming post had gained hundreds of likes.

