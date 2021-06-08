Fawad Chaudhry criticizes opposition Parties

Fawad Chaudhry Minister for Information and Broadcasting criticizes the opposition and stated that the PPP and PML-N should review their vision once again.

Fawad Chaudhry Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday stated that there was indeed a need to bring improvements in Pakistan Railways a day after the Gotki train accident that took the lives of 51 and more than 100 people wounded.

“Why did PML-N invest in Orange Train instead of the railways?” he asked, fluctuating the blame for the state of affairs in the railways on the previous government.

The information minister said PML-N’s politics is now narrowed to GT Road.

The minister further criticized the opposition by turning his guns on the PPP, Fawad said the PPP thinks they can speak ill about Punjab and secure votes from Sindh. “Even the people of Sindh are sick of PPP.”

Whereas the minister advised both parties to reconsider their political strategy, welcoming them for talks with the government once more, but at the same time reminding them that there would be no talk about their cases in court.

Fawad Chaudhry criticizes opposition, He further said that the government had already simplified that there is no question of US military bases operating in Pakistan.