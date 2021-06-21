Fawad Khan all set to make a comeback on the television screen

The heartthrob of Pakistan, the singer and actor Fawad Khan who entered the hall of fame with his famous drama serials like “Zindagi Gulzar hai” and “Humsafar” on Television.

The news is circulating on social media of Fawad’s comeback in another super smashing and amazing drama serial.

He will be appearing in the upcoming drama “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” and the venture is being made on the story written by novelist Farhat Ishtiaq.

Whereas the scriptwriter herself publicized the project last year.

However, the shootings of the project are paused due to the Corona pandemic.

The star cast of the project is not formally announced yet, but sources have claimed that Fawad will be seen sharing the screen with actress Ayesha Omar in his comeback drama.